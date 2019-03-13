Great North Run in memory of Leighton Buzzard mum and ‘dear friend’ Michelle

A determined group of runners are raising money for Keech Hospice Care to honour a Leighton Buzzard mother who lost her fight with cancer.

The caring team, comprised of nine friends, will be taking on all 13.1 miles of The Great North Run in memory of Michelle Cushing, who died from the disease on January 14 at just 45 years old.

Left to right: Garry Hood, Neil Eggleton, Kevin Cushing, Garry Knightly, Edward Waite, Earl Engert, Michael Knight, Simon Williams, Amy Waite.

The mother-of-three was diagnosed with lung cancer in November 2017, but despite her brave fight, it spread to her brain and Michelle spent her final days at Keech Hospice Care surrounded by her loved ones.

Michelle’s family is now determined to raise as much as they can for the charity, and her husband, Kevin Cushing, is part of the team taking on the Newcastle challenge.

Kevin’s friend, and fellow runner, Neil Eggleton, said: “Michelle showed amazing strength and was taken from her husband and children in such a short space of time.

“Keech provided specialist 24-hour care for her during her final months and will continue to provide support for all the family, including music and art therapy for the children.

“Some of our team are runners and some of us are not, but the training has begun for us all. With the help and support of friends and family we must make sure Michelle’s family achieve their goal.”

The run takes place between Newcastle Upon Tyne and South Shields.

It is the largest half marathon in the world with over 57,000 runners, and the team will be thinking of Michelle and Keech Hospice Care while they take on the challenge on September 8.

Neil added: “We ask you, our friends, family, work colleagues and members of the public to dig deep and donate whatever you can to show your support for our team and the Cushing family.”

Keech Hospice Care provides free, specialist care for adults and children with life-limiting and terminal illnesses. Around 70 per cent of the funding required to provide all the services at the hospice comes from the local community and supporters.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bucksteamkeech19