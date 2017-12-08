Green man call for ‘unsafe’ Linslade crossing

A concerned resident is calling for a Linslade road crossing to be made “safer”, as he asks “where is the big, green man?”

The LBO reader claims that the Puffin crossing on Old/Stoke Road is unsafe, as there is only a green man symbol by the ‘pedestrian demand button’ and no large, “reassuring” green man light across the road.

The man claimed: “Even though there is a pedestrian button to press, there is no ‘green man’ to be found elsewhere. There is a set of lights crossing two lanes, with traffic either coming from Old Road on the left or priority given to Stoke or Leighton Roads.

“Traffic could be coming from any direction and there’s also no indication as to what direction that would be. I find this surprising, as school children use this crossing.”

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokeswoman, said: “Unlike pelican crossings, with a Puffin crossing, there is no flashing amber light for drivers; traffic is held on red all the time which helps to stop aggressive drivers.

“Puffin crossings are technically the most advanced form of modern pedestrian crossing, which have a pedestrian demand button and pedestrian signal ‘green/red man’ in the same place ( a pole at the near side of the road).

“The Puffin still requires a pedestrian to press a button for crossing the road.

“Puffins detect pedestrians in the waiting area, but also whilst they are crossing the road. When no pedestrians are detected by the sensors, the crossing automatically reverts to normal status to allow traffic to resume.

“Unlike Pelican Crossings that use a set time duration, the ability for the Puffin to detect pedestrians ensures traffic has no unnecessary waiting.”