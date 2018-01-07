Greensand Country gets a new image

Greensand Country is being recognised as an important asset by the creation of a new brand.

The vision is for Greensand Country, which stretches from Leighton Buzzard to Gamlingay, to be recognised as a highly attractive landscape with a unique history, wildlife and culture that will encourage people to visit, enjoy, understand, value and look after it for the long term.

The new Greensand Country brand creates a single identity, telling a joined-up story of this distinctive landscape.

The brand, which was officially launched by the Greensand Country Landscape Partnership, depicts the Greensand Ridge that rises from the clay vales on either side. The heart-shaped logo represents that this is a cherished landscape, with colours of the parkland, heathland and, most importantly, greensand running through it.

Jon Boswell, chief executive of Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity, said: “The new brand signifies a huge step forward in the future of Greensand Country, making it a destination that local people are proud to be a part of and those further afield are excited to visit.”

Visit greensandcountry.com for details.