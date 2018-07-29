Guide from Leighton earns top Commonwealth Award

A Leighton Buzzard Guide has gained a top award.

Linzi Grimwood from Leighton Buzzard Rangers was presented with her Commonwealth Award at a ceremony held earlier this month.

The Commonwealth Award is open to Guides over 13 years old and the Senior Section. The award is an opportunity for girls and young women to challenge themselves to discover more about the Commonwealth through fun and exciting activities as well as the wider community and its people.

To achieve her award, Linzi learnt about development within the Commonwealth as well as volunteering with Rock Challenge UK, a charity which challenges young people to be the best that they can be without the use of nicotine, alcohol or other drugs.

Linzi is the first person to have achieved the Commonwealth Award Bedfordshire in the last five years.

Linzi said: “It is fantastic to have achieved this award. It took me a long time to do it but I learnt so much along the way and had such a great time doing it.”

Girlguiding Bedfordshire’s president Betsy Marley said: “We were delighted to present Linzi with her award. She has worked really hard and should be very proud of her achievements.”

Linzi is now a Guiding Leader in Training in Leighton Buzzard.

Girlguiding Bedfordshire is looking for volunteers, so if you feel you could get involved they would love to hear from you - call 0800 169 5901 or visit www.bedsguiding.org.uk/

