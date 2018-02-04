Half-term fun for families at Woburn Safari Park

Families looking for fun this half-term need look no further than Woburn Safari Park, where visitors will have the chance to get involved in a special rhino charity day, and meet PAW Patrol’s brave pup Marshall.

Heroic fire pup Marshall from Nick Jr’s hit pre-school series PAW Patrol will be swooping in to Woburn Safari Park on Wednesday, February 14, appearing on the decking of the Mammoth Play Ark in the Foot Safari at 11.30am, 12.30pm, 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

After seeing the magnificent animals on the Road Safari, families are invited to meet Marshall on a first come first served basis at no extra cost to standard park admission.

Woburn Safari Park’s reserve keepers will be supporting the charity Save the Rhino International with a special fundraising day on Saturday, February 17.

Activities will be based around a keeper-run stall in the Safari Restaurant and will include gifts, games, face painting and a tombola.

Visitors can also take a Mini VIP trip to meet Woburn’s white rhino herd.

Call 01525 290407 to book your place.

Save the Rhino International is the world’s leading rhino conservation charity, working tirelessly to help protect five species of rhinos across Africa and Asia.

Other park attractions at the safari park include Himalayan Heights, home to red pandas, and Sea Lion Cove, the UK’s only indoor sea lion pool with a high-tech 3D cinema screen.

To find out more or to book tickets, visit Woburn’s website at www.woburnsafari.co.uk/events.