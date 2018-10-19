Hallowe’en excitement returns with the launch of Freaky Funfest at Mead Open Farm near Leighton Buzzard

There’s stacks of spooky fun plus new attractions for the whole family at Mead Open Farm’s Freaky FunFest, which kicks of tomorrow (Saturday, October 20).

Running daily up to and including October 31 visitors can choose their Fear Factor at six incredible Hallowe’en attractions.

Freaky Fun Fest at Mead Open Farm

Can you help Little Red Riding Hood find her way to Grandma’s house in new Scary Tales? With creepy creatures along the way it’s packed full of fearsome fairytale fun!

Get ready to explore the new Haunted House too where there’ll be plenty of gruesome ghosts and ghouls to discover plus, back by devilish demand, don’t miss the terrific twists and turns of Mr Topper’s Twister and a chance to tiptoe through The Shed. For those seeking milder spooks, take a seat on the new Tiny Terrors Tractor Ride with lots of little boos especially for toddlers.

There’s new shows too, with Trick or Treat Training daily you’d better get practicing those scary faces! Plus, gasp at Ghost Stories with Penelope Picklepan and join in fearsome fun in the daily Hallowe’en fancy dress competition. For a small extra charge you can even carve a pumpkin to take home! With little boos for toddlers and bigger thrills for older children, there’s something spooky for the whole family.

And that’s not all, Mead Open Farm also has plenty more to discover. Get set for fresh adventures in the new Veggie Wood Indoor play area, try Topsy Turvy Towers outdoor adventure playground and join in with stacks of adorable animal fun with new Baby Animals.

The Freaky FunFest entertainment, animal activities, entry to Shaggy’s huge Indoor PlayWorld and Veggie Wood are all included in the admission price (small extra charge for pumpkin carving).

Mead Open Farm is located at Billington, near Leighton Buzzard. For more information and to plan your day out, visit www.meadopenfarm.co.uk

