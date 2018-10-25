Hallowe’en Witches’ Market for Leighton-Linslade Homeless Service will conjure crafts, curiosities - and Orcs!

A spooktacular Hallowe’en Witches’ Market is flying into town to help raise money for Leighton-Linslade Homeless Service.

Organised by Lilly Willowhawk, owner of The Raven and Broomstick, the event will see crafty and curious stall owners head to Peacock Mews this Sunday (October 28) to sell their items in aid of the organisation.

One of the Orcs!

All profits will be going to the homeless service, and there will also be a raffle, an award-winning face painter, and Orcs wandering round with collection buckets!

Lilly said: “My main message that I want to get out there is that all the money is going to Leighton-Linslade Homeless Service.

“It’s just something I’ve always done, helping the homeless- I know a few friends who have been made homeless in the past so it’s a cause close to my heart.

“We have a few homeless people in and around Leighton Buzzard and the Leighton-Linslade Homeless Service through the Black Horse offers services helping them, such as counselling.

“The money could go a long way to help people access these.”

There are over 20 stall holders coming along for the Hallowe’en fun, including: Mimic Gifts (bath bombs); Chandles Candles; The Witch’s Attic (vintage witchcraft second hand items); Mary Mae’s Emporium (carnival curiousity); Crystal Life (jewellery); Steampunk Jeweller; Green Man Plaques and Pottery; Anglia Pagan Pride; Felted Fairies (who will also have painted pots and more).

There will also be an award-winning face painter, tarot readers, a reiki healer, and of course plenty of weird and wonderful curiosities in Lilly’s very own Raven and Broomstick shop.

She said: “I have held the markets before. I had a Midsummer Market in June which raised just over £500 and last Hallowe’en we had over 600 people also raised just over £500.

“I hope we can do the same again.

“Just come along, enjoy all the stalls, walk around and soak up the atmosphere.”

The raffle is £1 a strip and the prizes will be donated by the stallholders on the day.

You can also donate to the homeless service via the special Hallowe’en Orcs who will be carrying buckets.

The quirky men behind the masks are Bedfordshire filmmakers, whose works include Crystal of the Gods, Destiny of the Crystals and War of the Crystal.

The market opens at 11am and finishes at 4pm.

Fancy dress is encouraged!

To find out more, search ‘Halloween Witches Market’ on Facebook.