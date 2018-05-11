‘Happy and Glorious 65 Years’ in Leighton Buzzard for St George’s Lower School

St George’s Lower School held an afternoon of memories and music, as pupils past and present celebrated its 65 years of teaching.

The school first opened on East Street in September 1952, and is organising several events to mark its history.

Its second exhibition took place on April 21 in Hockliffe Street Baptist Church hall.

A spokeswoman said: “On display were photos of the school, its pupils and staff over the years as well as other memorabilia. The school choir performed songs from Matilda, Oliver and The Jungle Book, and governor Pam Skinner commented on how brilliantly they performed in front of such a large audience.

“The pupils had also produced an exhibition of portraits of The Queen; vibrant and endearing pieces of work that really added to the exhibition. The Leighton Buzzard history society also attended and had displays related to the history of the town.”

PTA chair, Jo Bucki, concluded: “The event had a very good turn out and many previous pupils that had attended the event in September had returned.

“Again, it was so lovely to see old school friends reunite and to hear of their personal accounts about their time at St George’s, and judging by their remarks, it is a school that they are very proud of.

“It was a real joy to see the looks on new visitors’ faces, as they discovered photos of not only themselves, but old friends and other relatives that had attended the school.

“As people left, many commented on how well the event had been organised and how much they had enjoyed the event.

“We hope that the event was able to provide the opportunity for the pupils and staff of St George’s school to get involved with this wonderful part of the school’s history.”