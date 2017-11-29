Harlington school choir records festive song for CHUMS

There’s a very special connection between Harlington Lower School and CHUMS, the mental health and emotional wellbeing service for children and young people.

And now that close relationship is being featured in a festive song, Together at Christmas Time, sung by a 30–strong choir from the school.

It was composed by local musician Julian Winn and is now available to download later with all money raised going to the social enterprise.

The number was recorded at Stowe School in October.

Julian, 48, who lives in Westoning Road with wife Fiona – a violinist with the Royal Ballet Symphony - has an impressive CV. His credits include being musical director and keyboard player at several West End shows including Grease, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat and the current production of Mamma Mia.

The couple’s elder son Jay, 11, went to Harlington and six-year-old Aaron is in Year 2. Both boys took part in the recording.

Julian has always enjoyed composing upbeat songs to engage young minds and decided to adapt the lyrics of one of his compositions for this seasonal fundraiser. He was helped by Jamie Copperwheat of CHUMS who said: “Christmas isn’t always easy, particularly when you’ve lost someone you love, so we rewrote the words to reflect that. But it’s also about hope and standing together in difficult times.”

CHUMS has had a major impact on the school after its compassionate work with youngsters who’ve suffered a bereavement.

Deputy headteacher Mrs Tina Edmonds said: “Several children have had one-to-one emotional support from the service.

“The mother of one young pupil was diagnosed with a brain tumour and CHUMS helped prepare the child for what was going to happen. They were just amazing.

“They were also there for another little girl whose daddy died, so it seemed an obvious charity for us to support.”

Mrs Edmonds added: “Julian held a music workshop at the school and managed to enthuse everyone - they’ve all been very excited about the song.”

Together at Christmas Time is also available on a school programme called Inspiring Music. See http://chums.uk.com/togetheratchristmastime/