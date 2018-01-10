Council needs views on support and care it provides

Central Bedfordshire Council will be contacting around 900 people to find out their views about the care and support services they receive.

The results will be used to help improve services and ensure the right support is in place.

The surveys are going out between January and March 2018 to the randomly selected customers who receive care and support services arranged or paid for by the council.

This could be anyone living in a care home, receiving a personal budget, home care, meals services, direct payments, or attending a day centre.

The results will be used by the council, the Care Quality Commission, the Department of Health and NHS Digital to improve services.

Councillor Carole Hegley, Executive Member for Social Care and Housing, said: “The survey is really important to help us understand customers’ views and experiences to ensure we have the right support in place.”