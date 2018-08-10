Have your say on Leighton leisure centre

Central Bedfordshire Council is asking residents for feedback on its leisure centres and how to encourage those who don’t currently use them. The feedback will help to improve future services at the six leisure centres provided by the council.

It includes Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre in Leighton Buzzard which has a planned refurbishment of its pool changing rooms in 2019/20.

Activity can improve health and reduce the risk of major illnesses. People who exercise regularly have a lower risk of developing many long-term (chronic) conditions, such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, stroke, and some cancers.

It can lower the risk of early death.

Research also shows that physical activity can also boost self-esteem, mood, sleep quality and energy, as well as reducing the risk of stress, depression, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “One of our main priorities is improving the health and wellbeing of our residents.

“Back in January 2013, we adopted a new leisure strategy which provided £40million investment to support active lifestyles and help improve public health.

“At a time when public services across the country are being squeezed, we have invested in new and improved leisure facilities. We’ve seen the numbers of people using the leisure centres increase, but we want to know what else we can do to encourage more people to use them. We’re seeking feedback from users and non-users of our leisure centres.”

The survey runs until 16 September 2018, and is available at www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/consultations or the public can pick up a paper copy from a local library or leisure centre.