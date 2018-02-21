Heartbreak for Toddington florist burgled on Valentine’s Day

A Toddington florist was left heartbroken after her shop was broken into on Valentine’s Day, and she arrived to find her lovingly crafted bouquets and hampers stolen.

Owner, Mary-Anne Smith, had been working at Country Blooms Florists, High Street, until midnight on February 13, preparing her store ready for loved-up customers the next day.

Mary-Anne with the boarded up shop window.

However, when she returned on the morning of Valentine’s Day, the businesswoman was in for a shock, as she arrived at around 7.45am to find that her front window had been smashed and her Valentine’s gifts taken.

Mary claimed: “Whoever did it had broken in through the window at the front of the shop and taken my customer’s orders.

“I think they crawled through the front window, then opened the back door and took everything through the alleyway.

“I’m still upset and shocked and can’t believe it has happened to us.”

The smashed window.

Mary-Anne had worked late into the night to prepare the orders, and was devastated to find that two large hampers, around seven flower arrangements, chocolates, wine, champagne, the contents of a charity box, and other items had been taken.

The careful owner usually takes her laptop home, but because she had been so tired after completing the orders, the businesswoman had forgotten, leaving it in the shop and finding it had also been taken.

Even birthday presents containing clothes for her granddaughter were gone!

Mary-Anne said: “I had flower bouquets with roses and other nice arrangements - whoever took them picked the best ones!

The best bouquets of roses had been taken.

“A lot of orders were gone and we had to make up flowers again for people; it was horrible, because customers were trying to come in and collect their orders and their gifts weren’t here.

“Everyone was really understanding and everyone got their flowers -my sister came up to help and she made up some orders for me!”

Mary-Anne thinks the culprit/s had planned the break-in, as a neighbour said they had recently seen a gate leading to the alleyway left open - a gate which is usually left shut by the community.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman, said: “We are investigating after Country Blooms Florists was broken into between midnight and 8am on February 14. Entry was forced to the property and a number of items were stolen.”

> Call 101 quoting reference number JD/07174/18 with any information.