Heath and Reach mums over the moon with support for breast cancer charity

A spirited team of Heath and Reach mums proudly donned pink stetsons and cowgirl bras to march round London and help beat breast cancer.

On May 12 the glitzy group walked 26 miles under the stars, starting at 10.30pm and finishing around 6am, as they joined thousands of fundraisers walking past London’s famous sights – including St Paul’s Cathedral and a trip across Tower Bridge.

The 14 strong Heath and Reach team, comprised of mums from the village and those with children at St Leonard’s Lower School, have so far raised £3,800 for organisers Walk the Walk, the largest grant making breast cancer charity in the UK.

Mum, Sarah Longstaffe, 45, said: “Walk the Walk has been going for quite a while and has so far raised over £120 million pounds.

“All the mums have had friends and family affected by breast cancer and the walk is absolutely shattering - it’s a battle against the senses.

“You usually have a little cry going round; what got me this time was a female marshall holding a banner saying ‘Every step you take helps me spend more time with my family’ - she’d obviously not much time left.

“Men do the walk, too - there was a gentleman in his early 70s walking round because he’d lost his wife to breast cancer”.

The team’s children took their mums’ medals into school for show and tell, explaining how the charity helps people, and the mums are planning another event to add to their donation total.

On Sunday, July 1, at 12pm in the Axe and Compass, the mums will be hosting a Gin and Jazz Garden party, with over 50 gins to choose from, live music from singer Alison Carter, a barbecue, bouncy castle for the children, and free entry. The event is being spearheaded by mum Suzie Trew Foster, who came second overall in the Moonwalk, finishing at around 4am, and whom the LBO previously featured when she ran the London Marathon for Down’s Heart Group in 2017.

Donate: https://multichallenges2018.everydayhero.com/uk/suzie