Help Cineworld Milton Keynes celebrate its 18th birthday this weekend

Cineworld Milton Keynes reaches a birthday milestone on Saturday, June 16, and as a thank you to all their loyal customers over the last 18 years the team is inviting you to help them celebrate over the weekend.

Located in the Xscape Complex, Cineworld Milton Keynes boasts 16 fully digital screens – including their Superscreen and 4DX – the extreme cinema experience exclusive to Cineworld Cinemas in the UK.

Join the party at Cineworld MK

For the last 18 years, they have welcomed millions of customers through their doors to experience many iconic films such as the whole of the incredible Harry Potter series; the ever popular Mamma Mia! (with its long-awaited sequel coming this summer), Avatar, Toy Story 3 and many, more.

Head down on Saturday to enjoy the latest cinema releases such Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and brand new horror Hereditary. Just leave plenty of time to join in some foyer birthday fun and if you’re also celebrating your 18th birthday in the month of June, show a staff member your ID and you could win a special treat!

Elizabeth Morris, Cineworld Milton Keynes general manager, said: “We love being part of the local film-going community, and we’re really excited to celebrate our 18th birthday over the weekend of 16th – 17th June. On Saturday we’ll be giving away lots of treats and what better way to ring in our 18th year than by watching Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in our amazing Superscreen or 4DX screens! We’re expecting the film to be popular, so make sure you don’t miss out.”

To book tickets and for further information, visit www.cineworld.com.

