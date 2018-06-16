Help Leighton Macmillan committee reach ambitious target

Members of the Leighton Linslade Macmillan committee are hoping to raise £30,000 by the end of April 2019.

The announcement coincides with the committee’s 30th anniversary, and the challenge aims to raise the necessary funds to support the rising number of people living with cancer in Bedfordshire.

Every year, almost 3,000 people in Bedfordshire find out they have cancer.

The committee has grown its fundraising efforts to meet the growing need for practical, emotional and personal support within the local cancer community.

The group has already held two successful concerts at the Leighton Buzzard Theatre and aims to build on this success.

Members will be enlisting the help of local schools, groups and companies to help them reach their ambitious target. Local people can also contribute by attending one of the many events planned throughout the year.

Committee chairwoman Sheila Banks said: “I joined the group in 2006. I was interested in Macmillan having heard about the nursing care originally and decided to join the local fundraising group after retiring from teaching. As chair of the group I have tried to encourage new members to join us and to widen the range of activities we organise.

“We now have a lively and enthusiastic group of volunteers who work very hard to raise funds.”

To get involved or make a donation, call 0300 1000 200.