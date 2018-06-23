High 5s after Leighton families have a holiday to cherish

Children with learning disabilities and their families from Leighton Buzzard have been on holiday after a team of supporters raised the money needed.

Team High 5 - Emma Cook, Donna Brown, and Miranda O’Shea - raised an incredible £9,400 to take 10 families from Mencap’s Hi 5 Club, seven volunteers and three leaders on a seaside holiday to PGL Osmington Bay in Weymouth.

Jodie Baines, one of the leaders, said: “We had plenty of chants, early morning starts with the sunshine and three yummy meals a day.

“All the children had the opportunity to try dragon boating, abseiling, climbing, aeroball (like basketball on a trampoline), quad biking, a zip wire, fencing, rifle shooting and the giant swing over the three days.

“All of the families had an amazing time and we made so many memories that we will cherish forever.”

She added: “We would like to say thank you to Team High 5 for raising £9,400 for us by kayaking and walking along the Grand Union Canal from London to Birmingham.

“Their massive achievement is so greatly appreciated by everyone who went on the holiday that would not have been possible without them.

“No thank you is enough.

“We would also like to like to thank the support we have had from their sponsors and to anyone who has donated along the way. It would not have been possible without their kindness either.”