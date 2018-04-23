Hockliffe runner raises hundreds for Teenage Cancer Trust at London Landmarks Half Marathon

A runner from Hockliffe took on the London Landmarks Half Marathon to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Chris Pearce, 32, raised £440 for the charity to thank them for the support and help they gave him when he was diagnosed with skin cancer when he was 19.

Chris ran the London Landmarks Half Marathon to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust

Teenage Cancer Trust works to improve the cancer experience of young people aged 13-24, offering support and care.

Chris said: “As a teenager I was diagnosed with skin cancer and Teenage Cancer Trust supported and helped me during a difficult time.

“I was treated at a specialised cancer centre and the support I received there from the charity, friends and family helped me to battle through.

“Since then I have always wanted to raise money for the charity but haven’t had a chance, when I saw the application for the London Landmark Half Marathon, I thought this would be the perfect opportunity for me to raise money for them.

“People may be aware of some of the fantastic work this charity does, I wanted to help them provide more care and support for young adults diagnosed with cancer.”

Chris completed the London Landmarks Half Marathon on Sunday, March 25.

He said: “The event itself was absolutely brilliant, it was the first one and I thought there might have been a few problems as expected with any first event, but it was excellent, well organised and everyone was kept up to date beforehand about what they had to and where to go.

“The half marathon itself was brilliant and I would definitely recommend it to anyone, i really enjoyed it and got that buzz from the atmosphere when I was running.”

To help Chris reach is £500 target visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chris-pearce14.