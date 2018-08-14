Hoglet was gasping for air after getting hosepipe ring wedged around its neck in Linslade garden

An RSPCA officer had an unusual rescue after being called to Linslade garden to release a little hedgehog – stuck in a hosepipe ring!

RSPCA animal collection officer Rachel Edwards arrived at the home in Lomond Drive after a woman discovered a hoglet with the plastic hosepipe ring caught around his neck.

The hosepipe ring

ACO Edwards said: “The poor little hoglet had somehow managed to get the ring wedged around his neck. It was really tight and was digging into his flesh. He was gasping for air so it was obviously affecting his breathing.”

Responding to the call on August 6, ACO Edwards located the hoglet in a compost bag along with two adults and two other babies.

“I’m not sure how the hog managed to end up with the hosepipe washer ring stuck around his neck but I knew I needed to get it off him,” she added.

“Luckily, I was able to pick the hoglet up and carefully cut the washer from his neck using a pair of pliers.

“I gave him a check over and, other than a deep indentation where the plastic had been pressing on his spines around his neck, he was otherwise fine.

“I didn’t want to cause him any further stress of separate him from his family so I released him and his family back into the undergrowth.”

Wild animals and birds can often get themselves trapped in discarded objects and litter, as well as in unusual places.

The RSPCA urges members of the public to tidy away any potentially hazardous objects such as netting and to properly discard of litter in a bid to keep wildlife safe. Anyone who finds an animal in distress should contact the charity’s 24-hour emergency line on 0300 1234 999.

To help the RSPCA rescue more animals like this, please donate by visiting www.rspca.org.uk/give.