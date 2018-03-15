Huge garden fire in Vimy Road after burning papers left unattended

Emergency services rushed to Leighton Buzzard’s Vimy Road after a garden fire became out of hand.

A woman was burning some papers in her garden yesterday evening (March 14), but the fire was left unattended and unfortunately spread.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman, said: “It took about ten minutes to extinguish the blaze, so it was pretty well established and had spread to other items that were lying around in the garden.

“Crews had been told by the neighbour that a woman was burning some papers in her garden – as the fire had been left unattended it had then spread.

“On arrival firefighters found over five metres of fencing on fire and used two hose reels to extinguish the fire and a Thermal Imaging Camera to ensure that the fire had not spread to other areas of the garden and neighbouring property.

“Crews stayed on the scene until the police arrived and they also checked both properties for carbon monoxide.”

Bedfordshire Police has been contacted for a statement.