Hundreds raised for KidsOut at comic and gaming festival in Leighton Buzzard

KidsOut was presented with a cheque for £1,500 from Retroplay for the money that was raised at the movie, gaming and comic festival.

The festival, now in its second year, was enjoyed by hundreds of people and organisers are planning to bring it back to Leighton Buzzard next year.

Retroplay chose to raise money for KidsOut, a charity that gives disadvantaged children positive and fun experiences.

A message from KidsOut to Steve Thewis and Ricky Bryans, Retroplay organisers. was posted on the Retoplay website.

It said: “I would like to say thank you to RetroPlay 2018 for the £1,500 which was generously donated to KidsOut,

“KidsOut is proud to have been chosen as charity of choice for such a fantastic event. This is the largest amount fundraised for the charity for a local community event.

“This is a wonderful gift to receive and I would like to ask you to pass on our sincere thank you to all those involved in contributing to the event, whether they were volunteers who gave up their time to bring happiness to children on the day, helpers, exhibitors, stall holders and of course the stream of visitors on the day, of which proceeds all helped to reach this fantastic result.

“Thank you very much to everyone that took part in this incredible festival. We wish to work closely with Retroplay in the future and appreciate all the effort that the team put into making such a fabulous event, especially Steve Thewis and Ricky Bryans.”

For more information visit: www.retroplayfestival.com/