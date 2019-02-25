Hundreds reach out to support family of Linslade dad Brett

Hundreds of generous donors have pledged their support to a Linslade family who suffered the devastating loss of a husband and dad.

Brett Kinloch, 31, died just three hours after the birth of his third daughter Ariya on February 11, as reported in the LBO last week.

Ever since their loss, Brett’s wife Nicola and their daughters Freya, four, Ella, 18 months, and little Ariya have been surrounded with round-the-clock support.

An online fundraiser set up by family friend Shakila Ahmed has as of today (Monday) reached £18,464 of its £20,000 target.

Shakila said: “Brett fought hard and courageously against an aggressive brain tumour for an amazingfour years and did so without a single moment of self pity or complaint.

“He blessed their family with three beautiful girls and leaves them and his amazing wife Nicola who will miss him terribly.

“He will forever be their hero.

“Please join us in supporting Nicola, who is a hero in her own right and their beautiful girls as they face this extremely painful and difficult time ahead.”

PE teacher Brett was head of department at Cedars Upper School and was working up until just a few weeks before he died.

Scores of students and parents have commented on the online fundraising page.

One woman wrote: “Brett taught all three of my children so this is from them. He inspired my eldest to study PE at Uni and he was helping her with her dissertation only a few weeks ago.”

Another person wrote: “I had my baby three and a half weeks ago and I can’t imagine what this must have been like for you. But your positivity in the face of this situation is incredible. I wish you and your family all the best and lots of love at this difficult time.”

To donate to the fundraiser, visit the website www.gofundme.com/support-the-kinloch-family.