I hope to see you at these charity events

As you read this article, I am now half way through my term as Mayor.

What a six months it has been and what a privilege and pleasure to represent the Town at such a wide variety of events and occasions. I trust that the profile of Leighton-Linslade had been maintained, even enhanced, by my (and my wife’s) attendance at a large number of such occasions as Civic Services throughout Central Bedfordshire (and even slightly beyond), the Anglia in Bloom Awards and numerous receptions, be they those of the Lord Lieutenant, Willen Hospice or other Mayors.

Perhaps the greatest pleasure, however, has been joining the celebration of the activities and successes of people and organisations in the town. These are far too numerous to mention all but the Best Bar None Awards, the Air Training Cadets, the Naval Cadets, celebrating our young schools’ golf champions, the student awards at Dunstable College, and the performances of Gilbert Inglefield students and pupils at the Leanne Hughes School of Dancing have all been on my itinerary and great examples of the good side of what is

happening around us.

Then, it has been marvellous to join in the “set piece” events organised in the Town over the past half year for residents and their families (and some from beyond!) to enjoy. These have

included the Big Lunch, the Band Concerts in the Park, the Carnival, the Truck Convoy (now wasn’t that quite something?), the Living History Event, and I would also include here the

Retroplay Exhibition which I was invited to attend. To judge by the very large number of people who have turned out and were clearly enjoying themselves immensely, such events continue to be great advertisements for Leighton-Linslade.

Of course, I have also been closely involved in raising money for my three charities – Kids Out, Macmillan Cancer Support and Autism Bedfordshire. My thanks to all who have helped here

including the Leighton-Linslade Concert Band for the superb concert which began my efforts. I do hope that I will see as many of you as possible at some of the future events to support these worthy causes. There will be a coffee (and cakes!) morning in Pizza Express on Saturday 1 December and do come along (with the family) to the Carol Service in All Saints Church on 8 December. But, before these events, we have Remembrance Day, and I hope to see a huge turn out from our Town at the commemorative events on Sunday 11 November. We owe it to those who sacrificed so much for us and our children’s future.