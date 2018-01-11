‘Important’ water main replacement by Cheddington station will close road for a month

Station Road in Cheddington will be closed for a month with work by Anglian Water to replace a 1km section of water main now under way.

The road closure began on Wednesday (January 10) as workmen began digging up the road between the Mentmore Roundabout and the railway station.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We’re investing circa £130k to replace a 1km stretch of water main in Cheddington. The scheme will reduce the risk of burst pipes, low pressure and interruptions to supply for customers in the local area.

“We’ve written to local residents to tell them about the scheme, which is expected to take four weeks to complete. While the work is ongoing a road closure will need to be in place on Station Road with a diversion route in place.

“We appreciate the work may cause some disruption to local residents and road users, and we are sorry for that.

“However, we hope that people understand how important this scheme is and that the benefits of this work will outweigh any temporary inconvenience.”

Alternative pick-up points for school buses have been arranged, with access to the railway station maintained.