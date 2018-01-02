Initial investigation into Woburn Safari Park blaze points to generator fault

An initial investigation by the fire service has indicated this morning’s blaze at Woburn Safari Park was caused by a generator fault.

Thirteen Patas monkeys were killed in the fire.

“We must now clear up and look after the staff. They are devastated, they build up a bond with the animals,” said safari Park spokesman Drew Mullin.

“We will keep the jungle closed for today, tomorrow and the next few days and then we will make a decision about reopening.”

It is understood that the enclosure the monkeys were kept in had only been built at Woburn Safari Park in the last year.

The drive-through area where the monkeys are kept is a 14-acre enclosure inside the 360-acre site that makes up Woburn Safari Park.

Paul Goddard, fire station commander at Kempston, told the BBC he was ‘surprised at the amount of animals still in the cage which couldn’t get out’ while firefighters desperately tried to put out the blaze.

He added: “It’s traumatic for our staff, it’s not a every day occurrence as you can imagine.

“Those fire crews that have been involved obviously will be talked to about (their) welfare.”

The park has another 30 or so monkeys which are kept in a separate enclosure and haven’t been affected.

