Interest brewing ahead of Leighton Buzzard company’s first beer festival

Raise a glass to Leighton Buzzard Brewing Company as it gets ready to hold its first beer festival.

The brewery, based at Unit 23 Harmill Industrial Estate, Grovebury Road, Leighton Buzzard, will be showcasing 23 beers from across the UK covering a variety of beer styles and strengths at the event which runs from Thursday, February 1 to Saturday, February 3.

Breweries whose beer will feature are Colchester, Bewdley, Rockhopper, Springhead, Billericay, Papworth and Brentwood. There will of course be a range of beers from the hosts including their new Chili enthused porter which won ‘Cask Beer of the Festival’ at October’s Milton Keynes Beer Festival.

Fantastic live folk music will be enjoyed on Friday evening, and Saturday afternoon will see local DJ’s ‘Whole Lotta Soul’ spinning their vinyl Northern Soul and Funk classics. A barbecue will also be available Friday and Saturday provided by local caterers.

The beers available will include something for everyone, but a special effort has been made source some really unusual ales including a Chocolate Orange beer, a coffee and vanilla porter, a maple syrup enthused mild and Belguim-style sasion brewed at a micro-brewery in Luton!

Doors open at midday on the Thursday and Friday, and 10am on the Saturday. Last orders each evening will be 9.45pm.