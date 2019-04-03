Investigation into complaints made against Central Beds Councillor

A standards sub-committee hearing is to investigate complaints made against a Central Bedfordshire Councillor.

The hearing, due to take place tomorrow at CBC’s headquarters at Priory House, Chicksands, will probe into two complaints against the councillor – who has so far not been named.

Central Beds Council's offices at Chicksands

After taking into account the investigator’s report and any submissions from the councillor, the sub-committee will decide whether the councillor’s behaviour has breached CBC’s Code of Conduct – with a decision expected in two weeks.