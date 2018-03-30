Jamie’s special match in Linslade looms near

Excitement is brewing as preparations are underway for a special match next weekend in memory a young football fan from Linslade.

Family and friends were devastated when 19-year-old Jamie Parker died in a tragic collision in Southcourt Avenue on May 20, 2017

From the age of eight to 18, Jamie played for Southcott Owls and his mum Wendy Barley has organised a reunion match of his former teammates to raise money for the Road Victims Trust.

Wendy said: “The arrangements have gone great so far, I’ve got 34 players lined up who have all volunteered their time. So many of them came to me saying, ‘we’d really like to be involved’.

“We’ll find a way to get everyone to play, even if there is lots of rolling on and off!”

Last month, a memorial bench was unveiled in the playing field off Derwent Road where Jamie spent much of his childhood honing his skills. The bench is marked with the motto ‘C’est La Vie’ and players from Jamie’s favourite teams, Charlton Athletic and Luton Town football clubs.

Wendy said: “People have told me they’ve never seen a bench like it! Unfortunately, the weather has not been kind lately, but I do go there often to show friends and sometimes if I’ve had a bad day.”

And the charity football match is Wendy’s latest tribute to Jamie – bringing together his teammates and celebrating his love of football.

She said: “It’s all being done properly – my husband is going to manage one of the teams and his firm have paid for the football shirts. We’re going to have a trophy as well.

“I am excited but I’m also sad. I never in a million years would have thought I’d be organising a memorial match for my son.”

> Jamie Parker’s memorial match takes place on Saturday, April 7, from 2pm to 6pm at Cedars 3G pitch, Mentmore Road, Linslade.

There will also be a raffle in aid of the Road Victims Trust. All are welcome to attend.