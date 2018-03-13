Join Leighton Fun Runners for a Plogging Run

Leighton Fun Runners are encouraging people to come along to a Plogging Run on Saturday, March 31.

Plogging is a community-based idea where you organise a run, pick up litter as you go and dispose of it appropriately.

The chairman of Leighton Fun Runners came across the Plogging concept and heard that some running clubs in Scotland had started doing it.

There was a lot of positive feedback from members of the Leighton Fun Runners Club, so they set a date and want everyone to get involved.

Jennifer Garner, one of the club’s committee members, said: “We’ve had many responses and even some interest from overseas!

“It’s something we can do to help the environment, the community and raise awareness of the idea and the fact littering still happens everywhere.

“We’d like as many people involved as possible, everyone can join in, run and pick up some litter.

“The more people that take part, the more running we’ll do and the more litter we’ll pick up!”

Morrisons will be providing gloves and bags for the runners.

The Plogging Run is from 10.30am till 12.30pm, if you are interested in joining in, the runners will be meeting at Bell Close, Lake Street.