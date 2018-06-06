Join St Judes Clinic in Leighton Buzzard as they celebrate landmark birthday on Friday

St Judes Clinic in Lake Street, Leighton Buzzard, will be 25 years old and to celebrate they are inviting you to pop in for tea, cake and a chat on Friday, June 8 (10am-4pm).

Initially based in Edlesborough, Moira D’Arcy, Practice Principal, gradually expanded the award-winning physiotherapy and podiatry clinic and moved to Leighton Buzzard in 2007.

Contrary to popular belief, the St Judes’ Clinic building in Lake Street is not a religious establishment but a private healthcare clinic, although St Jude was the Patron Saint of lost causes!

St Judes has a dedicated team of experienced Chartered Physiotherapists and HCPC registered Podiatrists and treat everything from aches and pains, sports injuries, women’s health to back treatment. They also offer Clinical Rehab Pilates, massage, nail surgery and Medi-Pedis. All their clinicians offer free 10-minute advice chats and St Judes are open Monday to Saturday with disabled access.

The team at St Judes would love to see you on Friday, June 8. On the day you can also pick up a special birthday discount voucher for physiotherapy.

But if you cannot pop in, give them a call quoting “birthday/LBO” to claim your discount voucher. For more information call Moira D’Arcy on 01525 377751 or email enquiries@stjudesclinic.co.uk.