‘Just Ask’ is in Leighton Buzzard on Tuesday - find out about social care, housing, and health services for you

The ‘Just Ask’ project is taking to the road again next week, as it arrives in Leighton Buzzard to help residents find out more about social care, health, housing and children’s services.

Over 1440 visitors joined the roadshow when it was last out and about in 2017 and its stall will be in the High Street on Tuesday, August 7, from 9.30am until 1.30pm.

The ‘Just Ask’ project is hosted by Healthwatch Central Bedfordshire in partnership with the council, along with Aragon Housing and their residents group (ROAR).

The team will be visiting towns and villages across Central Bedfordshire on board the CHUMS (Mental Health and Emotional Wellbeing Service for Children and Young People) bus, to offer advice, guidance and information on a wealth of topics relating to social care, health, housing, consultations and children’s services.

Cllr Carole Hegley, executive member for social care and housing, said: “It really is a one-stop shop, so please come and find out about local services that you, your family members, friends or neighbours can access.”