Kayakers paddle along canal in giant litter pick

Two environmental adventurers have paddled through Leighton Buzzard on a giant litter-picking mission.

Megan Hoskin and Siriol Griffiths – known as adventure team Dare Two Do – are paddling the length of the Grand Union Canal from Birmingham to London, picking up rubbish from the water as they go, in their Grand Union Challenge: Packrafts v Plastic.

So far they have made some pretty grim discoveries.

In Leamington Spa they found hypodermic needles and a motorcycle helmet among almost 250 bits of rubbish.

Meanwhile, in Milton Keynes, more than 300 pieces of detritus were fished from the canal.

Explaining the motivation for their trip, Megan said: “We decided to undertake this expedition in order to highlight the problem of what people are throwing away.

“We were pretty shocked at what we found on such a picturesque stretch of the Grand Union Canal,” added Siriol.

The pair hope that their efforts will lead to people thinking twice before thoughtlessly discarding their rubbish.

They are collaborating with City to Sea, an organisation committed to preventing plastic pollution from entering the oceans.

In June, the duo aim to row across the Pacific Ocean as part of the Pacific Terrific ocean rowing team.

Follow their journey at DareTwoDo.com, on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.