Knitted chicks in Leighton Buzzard’s Morrisons help raise hundreds of pounds for charity

Morrisons in Leighton Buzzard has raised £400 through the sales of knitted chicks donated by members of the public.
The money raised is for CLIC Sargent, a charity that fights to stop cancer destroying young lives, providing specialist support across the country.
The supermarket on Lake Street has raised over £18,000 for the charity since the partnership began in 2017.
Katharine Smith, community champion for Morrisons Leighton Buzzard, said: “I have been absolutely overwhelmed by the response to the appeal for knitted chicks, I have received over 300 knitted chicks from 30 donors WOW - the appeal has already raised £400 and I still have lots to sell before Easter.
“The chicks are available now in Morrisons £3 each or two for £5, each chick has a Cadbury’s Creme Egg, donated by Morrisons.
“In the two years since we started our partnership with CLIC Sargent (Young Lives vs Cancer) Morrisons Leighton Buzzard have raised £18,642 and as a company 7.5 million. We are very grateful for our customers support.
“On behalf of CLIC Sargent Morrisons Leighton Buzzard would like to say thank you so much and Happy Easter.”