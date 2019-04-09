Knitted chicks in Leighton Buzzard’s Morrisons help raise hundreds of pounds for charity

Morrisons in Leighton Buzzard has raised £400 through the sales of knitted chicks donated by members of the public.

The money raised is for CLIC Sargent, a charity that fights to stop cancer destroying young lives, providing specialist support across the country.

Knitted chicks are available from Morrisons

The supermarket on Lake Street has raised over £18,000 for the charity since the partnership began in 2017.

Katharine Smith, community champion for Morrisons Leighton Buzzard, said: “I have been absolutely overwhelmed by the response to the appeal for knitted chicks, I have received over 300 knitted chicks from 30 donors WOW - the appeal has already raised £400 and I still have lots to sell before Easter.

“The chicks are available now in Morrisons £3 each or two for £5, each chick has a Cadbury’s Creme Egg, donated by Morrisons.

“In the two years since we started our partnership with CLIC Sargent (Young Lives vs Cancer) Morrisons Leighton Buzzard have raised £18,642 and as a company 7.5 million. We are very grateful for our customers support.

Morrisons poster

“On behalf of CLIC Sargent Morrisons Leighton Buzzard would like to say thank you so much and Happy Easter.”