Ladies will be wearing pink at Leighton Buzzard gift shop on Friday for Breast Cancer Now

Staff from Room No 9 in Leighton Buzzard will be wearing pink to work on Friday to raise money fro Breast Cancer Now.

The gift shop and cafe on the High Street will also be holding a raffle and cakes on Friday, October 19, from 9am, to raise money for the charity that is dedicated to funding research into breast cancer.

Sam Mardlin works at the shop, she said: “We have decided we will be wearing pink to work on Friday to support Breast Cancer Now.

“The owner of the shop, Caroline Gates, has breast cancer and is currently having treatment, we want to support the charity in the work they are doing.

“Caroline is well known in the area and does a lot for the community, people have been really supportive of the event and we have had quite a lot of raffle prizes donated from local businesses.”