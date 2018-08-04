Learn all about afternoon tea at Woburn Abbey event

People can enjoy afternoon tea in a stunning setting hosted by a well-known public speaker.

The Sculpture Gallery, part of the Woburn Estate, has announced that Gillian Walnes-Perry, one of the UK’s most prominent speakers, will be hosting an event at the stunning venue on August 13-15.

Offering an insight into ‘The Social History of Afternoon Tea’, guests can also enjoy a delicious afternoon tea served in the elegant surrounding of The Sculpture Gallery, set in the grounds of Woburn Abbey.

Gillian Walnes Perry, a writer, speaker, and lecturer, recently retired from her full-time role as co-founder and executive director of the Anne Frank Trust UK, while remaining its honorary vice- president. She has many years experience of speaking and broadcasting in the UK and around the world.

The English custom of taking afternoon tea was popularised in the 1840s by Duchess Anna Maria, wife of the 7th Duke of Bedford. While she was a lady-in-waiting to Queen Victoria, Anna Maria started the habit of 5 o’clock tea, both at Woburn Abbey, her house in Belgrave Square and in the Royal Palaces. This was to aid what she referred to as “that sinking feeling” in the middle of the afternoon, when the custom was to eat a large breakfast, light lunch and dinner at 9pm.

Priced at £28 per person, it gives you the opportunity to discover the gardens of Woburn Abbey.

For more information or to reserve tickets, call 01525 292172 or email sales@woburn.co.uk