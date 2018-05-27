Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable Truck Convoy is coming tomorrow! Are you ready?

A spectacular truck convoy is coming through Leighton Buzzard to support military charities, and its organisers are hoping people will line the streets and visit its showground in support.

Tomorrow (June 9), over 100 trucks will pass through the town, travelling down Hockliffe Road and out via the Pages Park route to raise money for The Royal British Legion, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, and the Pilgrim Bandits.

Wally Randall. Credit: Jane Russell.

Special guest 102-year-old poppy seller, Wally Randall, will be cutting the ribbon at Flamstead Truck Stop to set the vehicles on their journey at 10am sharp, the convoy arriving in Leighton Buzzard around 10.45-11am before it continues to Billington. (Route: Hockliffe Road - A4012 - Billington Road)

Organiser, Graham Munt, said: “Lee Rigby’s family and Ben Parkinson MBE will be walking around and speaking to the public and we will also have Billy Byrne from BBC One’s DIY SOS .

“At 10pm two military buglers will perform the last post and there will be a two minute silence as a mark of respect; as soon as it’s up the trucks will put on their beams and honk their horns for a few minutes. “We’ve also got something really special from the final band Heroes’ Journey.”

Billington Showground gates will open at 1pm where guests can enjoy stalls, a raffle with prizes from local businesses, a tombola and a fairground. There will also be live music and bands, the site open until 11pm.

The first free, hourly, showground bus will leave Meadow Way at 1pm. The bus will follow the route of the convoy and pick up people from bus stops, except it will also stop in the High Street en-route too. The last bus coming back is at 6pm.

Graham would like to thank Grant Palmer buses, Leighton-Linslade Town Council, Z Fleet and Renault Trucks UK for its kind £1,000 donation and hospitality stall.