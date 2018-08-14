Leighton Buzzard and Stanbridge businesses head to Rural Awards finals

Two LBO land businesses are finalists in the Rural Business Awards (RBAs) 2018.

The two delighted firms are Pecks Farm Shop, of Leighton Road, Eggington, which is in the running for Best Rural Retail Business, and The Willow Tree Distilling Company Limited, Stanbridge, who are hoping to win Best Rural Drink Business.

Only three firms in Bedfordshire are finalists – the other being Ark Farm Limited, Thurleigh – and the lucky competitors will find out if they have won their categories during a glittering ceremony on October 25 at Trinity Park, Ipswich.

Awards co-founder, Jemma Clifford, said: “Congratulations to all the shortlisted business from Bedfordshire which have it made this far in our awards. We are so proud to be holding the RBAs for the fourth year, as they go from strength to strength.”

The RBAs, which are sponsored by Amazon, were founded by Jemma and her fellow Leicestershire businesswoman, Anna Price.

The aim is to highlight the success of the UK’s rural economy and are “are organised by rural business for rural business”.