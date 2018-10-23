Leighton Buzzard Art Society annual art exhibition

Leighton Buzzard Art Society will be holding their annual exhibition at Leighton Middle School on Friday, October 26, and Saturday.

The new committee, which includes vice-chair and secretary Graham Pellow, treasurer Linda Holbrook, programme secretary Marion Macrae and chairman Peter Leigh, will be displaying their work at the exhibition, which is free, and local artist John Wilkinson will also have a painting on display.

The society meets monthly at the Westlands Centre, Duncombe Drive, to see demonstrations by professional artists, The next one, David Hyde painting wildlife in watercolour, will be at 8pm on Thursday, November 15. For more details about the Art Society visit: www.lbas.org.uk.