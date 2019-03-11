Leighton Buzzard author is tackling the biggest question of them all in her first book

A 21-year-old from Leighton Buzzard has released her first novel about a young boy’s emotional journey through love, loss and discovery.

Georgia Springate, of St Andrew’s Close, was inspired by her fear of uncertainty of what happens after we die.

Georgia and her debut novel

The idea for Beyond came to her while she was working on an assignment for a creative writing degree.

She said: “What happens after we die is one of life’s biggest questions, yet it’s rarely spoken about. The book has helped me get some closure on this, and I hope helps others worried about the same thing, or with friends/family going with a terminal illness.

“The response to the book has been really good, especially from people who have had cancer or life threatening conditions.

“I have been told that the book will be really insightful from people living with cancer.”

The 21-year-old, who will begin her teacher training in September, is raising awareness of the book and she hopes people can gain something from it.

She added: “It is crazy really that I have published a book, it feels surreal. I hope the book will help people who have gone through a similar experience to the character, especially young boys.

“I want them to know that it is okay to not be okay, that is the message I want the book to send.”

The book is available now from Happydashery on the High Street in Leighton Buzzard, Amazon and Waterstone’s.