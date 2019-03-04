Leighton Buzzard burglary victim warns residents to be vigilant

A burglary victim fears her home might have been eyed up as a potential target by a man who knocked at her door a week earlier.

The woman returned to her home in the Sandhills area at around 8.30pm on Friday (March 1), she had been shopping with her four-year-old daughter, when they found their home had been broken into.

She said: “I noticed the lights were on in the house, when we went in we found the patio doors had been smashed and there was glass everywhere.

“They had made a right mess and even some of the furniture had been damage, it was horrible, a terrifying experience.

“We’re not sure what was taken, I’m not sure what they were looking for but they made a right mess.

“My daughter was really upset at seeing what had happened and all the mess.”

A week before the incident the woman says a man had been acting suspiciously when he knocked on her door.

She said: “A man banged very loudly on the door, my daughter and I had gone to bed early that night, the bang woke me and I went to answer the door after looking to see who it was.

“When I opened the door he said he was there to deliver an Xbox, which I had never ordered. I think he was trying his luck as the lights were off.

“When I closed the door I watched him and he continued to look at my house and a few other houses, I posted online what had happened and a number of other people have said the same thing happened to people they knew.

“I think they are knocking doors to see if people are home, if they are in they make an excuse about delivering something, if they are not home they break in.

“I want to make other people aware of what happened to us.”

Bedfordshire Police are investigating the break in, a spokesperson said: “The offenders gained entry to the property by smashing the glass in the rear patio doors.

“A messy search had been conducted but nothing is believed to have been taken.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or use the online reporting tool, quoting reference 40/12291/19.