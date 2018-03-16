Leighton Buzzard businessman receives MBE from Prince of Wales

A hardworking Leighton Buzzard businessman was invited to Buckingham Palace to receive his New Year’s Honour from the Prince of Wales.

Paul Ferguson MBE was awarded his title for services to carving, gilding and conservation, having previously completed work for government buildings, London galleries, Windsor Castle and Hampton Court Palace.

Paul Ferguson MBE at Buckingham Palace

Paul and his family travelled to the capital on Thursday for the ceremony, held in the splendid Palace ballroom.

Paul’s wife, Jessie, said: “Approximately 70 recipients were present to receive honours -knighthoods, damehoods, OBEs, MBEs, military and service medals.

“We attended along with our daughters Leah Ferguson- Moore and Sarah Hyde.

“We all agreed it was a very wonderful experience - a very proud day - which was rounded off by a celebratory lunch at The Ritz!”

Paul with his two daughters

Paul’s business, The Paul Ferguson Workshop, is based on Vandyke Road.