Leighton Buzzard businesswoman through to final four of world-renowned Salon International competition

A talented Leighton Buzzard businesswoman has made it to the final four of a prestigious hairdressing competition in London.

Tammy Lovegrove, 38, will be going for gold at world-renowned event, Salon International, as she competes head-to-head against the other stylists this Sunday (October 14).

Tammy's BTN extensions

40,000 visitors will be walking through the doors of ExCeL Exhibition Centre to watch the contestants in action, and Tammy is hoping to wow the judges with her skills at creating 20 inch style full head hair extensions, including a blow dry and curls.

Tammy, who specialises in hair extensions, said: “Salon International is the biggest hairdressing expo in the UK, and you see hairdressers from all over the world coming, from America, Europe...

“There’s also big hairdressing brands such as Toni and Guy and famous hairdressers.

“I’m feeling quite relaxed, because I do it every day. I can only do my best.”

An example of Tammy's work from her Instagram.

Tammy’s hair extension business Better Than Natural is based at Phoenix Rejuvenation in the high street, and the mother-of-one has made a global name for herself, with visitors making special trips to Leighton Buzzard.

Her regular customers include three clients from Dubai, one from Oman, one from Spain and one from Monaco.

Tammy said: “One from Dubai literally just comes back for her hair and does a bit of shopping!

“My extensions are hand blended, hand made bonds using a combination of fusion and prebonded - a unique method to me.

“You can’t see the bonds when you wear your hair up and they don’t damage the hair.

“I make the bonds myself and I can make them as big or as small as I want to.

“I’ve been wearing extensions for nearly 20 years and even do my own; my hair is in the best condition it’s been in.”

Customers can view Tammy’s work on Facebook and Instagram, and she thought that the competition would be a good way to get her name out there - and put Leighton Buzzard on the map!

Supporting Tammy are her fellow businesses friends based at Phoenix Rejuvenation: Phoenix Rejuvenation Beauty (run by Nik Reynolds and Danielle Chapman), Love Lash (run by Karren Lynch), Phoenix Lashes (run by Amber Cuthbertson), Lipo Aesthetics (run by Tammi Collins), and Botox & Filler Clinic (run by ‘Dr O’).

Tammy added: “Tammi is my model on Sunday and I chose her because her hair is easy to style and she used to be a model; she’s really confident and we get on really well.”

The judges will be asking the stylists and models questions as they go round and the results will be announced at 5.30pm on Sunday.

However, Tammy’s biggest supporters won’t be making the trip to London - as hours watching hairdressing isn’t quite so appealing to builder husband, Darren Lapworth, and their young bundle of energy, daughter Piper, aged three and a half!

Tammy’s latest project includes her very own brand of hair, ‘BTN Exclusive’, available for other stylists to buy in 2019.

