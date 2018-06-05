Leighton Buzzard cake company ‘delighted’ to be making the wedding cake for Love Island couple

The owner of a Leighton Buzzard cake company is ‘delighted’ to be making the wedding cake for a Love Island couple.

Michelle Shulman, owner of La Belle Cake Company, on North Street, will be making the wedding cake for Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen when they tie the knot in September.

She contacted the couple’s agent when they got engaged and met with them in September last year.

She said: “I went to their new house and designed the cake with them, the wedding is in September and it is very exciting, we are delighted to be making the cake.

“It will take at least 60 hours to make, so a good two or three days. We will take the cake down to the venue on the day and set it up for them.

“It is really nice to be able to make the cake for them, a real honour, I am a big Love Island fan and to be part of their wedding is special.”

The Cake Couturier watched the Love Island launch show on Monday night and her favourites are Niall and Kendall and Dani and Jack.

Michelle is not only busy making the wedding cake for the Love Island couple but she is also preparing for the the launch of her new support groups.

She said: “It is very busy here at the moment, we are getting ready for the wedding season and we are about to launch our new support groups aimed to help cake makers improve their cake making skills.

“The groups are for those who want to take their business further.”

For more information about the support groups visit www.facebook.com/labellecakecompany/.