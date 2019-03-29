Leighton Buzzard Children’s Theatre and Advance Company raise £1,550 for ‘Mad About Harry’ campaign

March has been a busy month for The Leighton Buzzard Children’s Theatre and Advance Theatre Company as they performed to raise funds for ‘Mad About Harry’.

Mad about Musicals was performed by a cast of 40 from across the LBCT groups. Performers paid to perform and ticket sales meant that £700 was raised in one afternoon.

Fiddler on the Roof.

Songs from Chess, Miss Saigon, Oliver, Annie, The Addams family and many more musicals delighted the audience.

The LBCT Youth Section performed Fiddler on the Roof and raised a further £850.

The cast members aged 12-18 led by Jevon Dominguez as Tevye were fantastic bringing the little town of Anatevka to Leighton Buzzard with full costumes and choreography.

From the moment the curtain rose the audience were treated to wonderful performances by the talented cast.

‘Mad About Harry’ aims to raise £500,000 for brave Harry Banks so he can have a new drug treatment in America.

Harry, aged 10, from Aspley Guise, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2014, and now his family are in a race against time to get their poorly son to the USA.

To donate: http://madaboutharry.org/