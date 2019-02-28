Leighton Buzzard Children’s Theatre and Advance Company to hold fundraising shows for boy with rare cancer

Leighton Buzzard Children’s Theatre and the Advance Theatre Company are performing special shows to raise money for a young boy battling a rare type of cancer.

Kind members of LBCT and Advance Theatre Company are helping an appeal called ‘Mad About Harry’, which aims to raise £500,000 for a new drug treatment in America.

Harry Banks.

Brave Harry Banks, aged 10, from Aspley Guise, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2014, and now his family are in a race against time to get their poorly son to the USA.

Posting on their Facebook page, LBCT/Advance members said: “This is an amazing cause – we’ve fundraised for a few years for Harry and want to do all we can.

“Please buy a ticket or four and see the fantastic members of Advance, Youth, CT and Minis who have volunteered to perform.

“As the performers have paid for the venue as their donation, every ticket sale will go directly to #Mad about Harry.”

ATC

The first show, Mad About the Musicals, will include songs from Annie, Oliver, The Sound of Music, The Addams Family, The Wizard of Oz, Chess and more. The performance is on Sunday, March 3, at 3pm in Vandyke Upper School. Tickets are £5.

The second fundraising show, by the LBCT Youth Section, is Fiddler on the Roof, and will take place on March 23 at Vandyke Upper School.

There will be a performance at 4pm, and another at 7pm. Adults are £7; concessions are £5.

Please book your tickets via the links below. For Mad about Musicals, visit: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/608993

For Fiddler on the Roof, visit: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/event/293755