Leighton Buzzard choir head to London to sing their hearts out for WaterAid

A Leighton Buzzard choir is heading to London today to sing their hearts out for WaterAid.

Rising Voices, an "open to all" group who practise in the Friends Meeting House, is heading to the capital to perform at its Sing for Water fundraising day, with a target of £500.

Rising Voices

The event is part of the Totally Thames Festival, and ten members of the choir will be joining groups from around the country, as they hope to impress the audience with their diverse mix of song choices.

Founder of Rising Voices, Victoria Stead, 47, of Linslade, said: "It's a really fun, upbeat music festival, and it will be quite a visual spectacle.

"We're performing at The Scoop, a really great venue that's right in the centre of London, raising money to provide toilets and clean water to people living in poverty.

"It's A capella, all unaccompanied, and we will be singing a Georgian lullaby, African songs, a Welsh Song - written by a chap about his wedding - and more.

"The choir has been going for 18 months and we're excited, but also probably quite nervous - I don't think anyone has performed in public before."

Each choir member has a target of £50 to raise, which will go to the charity's vital projects in Malawi, Africa.

Sing for Water was co-founded by a lady called Helen Chadwick, who is in another choir which Victoria is part of, and when Victoria heard about the event, she thought it would be a fun opportunity to showcase her group.

Victoria said: "I believe that singing music is for everyone. My aim is to sing without stress, so we tend not to do performances, but it is nice occasionally to show what we do and raise money for charity, getting together with other singers and experiencing singing in a big group.

"When we practise on a Tuesday, it just takes you out of yourself. You're concentrating on learning and having fun. This is that on a bigger scale."

The choir is performing at open air venue, The Scoop, More London, City Hall, at 2pm.

If you would like to join Rising Voices, the group practises on Tuesday evenings from 8pm until 9.30pm (term time only).

To find out more, visit: https://sites.google.com/site/risingvoicesuk/

To donate: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rising-voices-linslade-water19