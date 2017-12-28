Leighton Buzzard church would welcome your unwanted Christmas gifts

Every year many of us receive Christmas gifts which, perhaps, don’t suit us, or duplicate something we already have, or even maybe we do not really like.

Rather than consign them to the back of a cupboard why not recycle them through a charity?

Every year for the past 17, Leighton Buzzard’s All Saints Preservation Trust has appealed for unwanted gifts to sell on its stall in Church Square at the May Day Fayre and most years more than £1,000 has been raised to help pay for maintenance and repair of the town’s oldest and finest building.

Appeal Director Terry Warburton said: “I am delighted to say that Dillamore Furnishers in the High Street have kindly agreed to act as a collecting point for us again, so bring any gifts along to them.

“Please no bric-a-brac, ideally they should still be in the original manufacturer’s packaging.

“All the proceeds will be held by the Trust to be spent on maintaining the church building or its churchyard.”

He added: “The Trust would like to thank its many friends for their continued support and wish them all a very Happy New Year.”

Christmas has been a busy time for the old church, with thousands of people passing through its doors in December, to events, concerts and its increasingly popular Christmas services.