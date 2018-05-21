Leighton Buzzard couple given Royal treatment with a Mr Kipling themed wedding makeover

A couple from Leighton Buzzard received a cake themed wedding makeover from Mr Kipling on Saturday.

Jennie and Ben, who celebrated their big day on Saturday, May 19, the same day at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, received a bespoke Mr Kipling wedding cake, 25 bou-cakes, table decorations and a selection of cakes for their guests.

Jennie with her bou-cake. Photo by Solent News

The couple, who wed at All Saint’s Church in Leighton Buzzard, were thrilled to win the cake experience after entering a competition on Mr Kipling’s social media pages and booked their big day before the royal couple were engaged.

Jennie said: “We chose the 19th May as it’s my parents wedding anniversary, and my nan and granddad got married on her mum’s wedding anniversary.

“When we first found out about Harry and Meghan, we thought it was funny. It’s typical out of all the days in the year they choose the same day as us!

“It’s nice to have that memory and it’s something to tell the gran kids. Plus Ben is happy as he will be reminded when it’s our wedding anniversary!”

The makeover featured the Mr Kipling classics, as well as the brand’s latest limited edition range of cakes that were launched ahead of the Royal Wedding, Bridal Fancies, Princely Pies and Wedding Whirls.