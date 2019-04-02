Leighton Buzzard couple open new shop to give vintage furniture a second chance

A couple from Leighton Buzzard have opened a shop for items that need a new home.

Danny McCann, 32, and his wife Alice, 27, opened Reclaimed Reloved, a family run bespoke furniture shop, in Old Road, Linslade, on Saturday, March 23.

Alice and Danny in the new shop

The couple have been upcycling vintage furniture and selling it online since the start of the year but are happy they now have a shop in the town.

Danny said: “We opened the shop last Saturday but have been creating items to sell since the start of the year. We sell upcycled second hand furniture and unique homeware.

“We create unique, one off pieces that are restored from their former glory using high quality materials.

“Using modern colours mixed with varying levels of distress we can offer a piece of furniture to suit any house/style.

A Penny Pineappele candle holder

“All work is carried out in-house by our creative designer who can guide you through the entire process.

“Commissions is what we do best, making old treasures back into stylish furniture that matches your home. You tell us what you’d like us to upcycle and we can provide a unique restoration plan that suits the style your looking for whilst working to a budget.

“The response to opening the shop has been good and people are happy to see a small, local business selling unique things in the town.

“I source second hand furniture from charity shops, auction houses and sometimes from house clearances and then upcycle them.”

Dressing table

For more information visit: https://reclaimedreloved.com.