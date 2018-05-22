Leighton Buzzard Drama Group ‘over the moon’ with NODA win

The Leighton Buzzard Drama Group (LBDG) is thrilled to have been given a prestigious NODA award.

The team’s 2017 production of God’s Official was crowned NODA East - District 2 Best Play, while they were were also nominated for Best Panto and Best Technical.

Ben Clarke - Russell Bennett - Rob Taylor

Director Carl Russell, said: “LBDG has a great reputation for delivering quality drama, but I think it’s important that we are never afraid to tackle new writing and more ‘off the wall’ material.

“Gods Official was both these. It was extremely challenging for the actors [Russell Bennett, Ben Clarke and Rob Taylor ] and I was delighted by how willingly they were prepared to fully immerse themselves in their roles and put in the hard graft that this excellent script demands. To use the footballing vernacular, I’m over the moon - ‘The boys done good’!”

Tickets are now on sale for Blackadder Goes Forth (July) at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre. Call the box office on: 0300 300 8125. The show dates are July 5, 6 and 7, and July 12, 13, and 14.