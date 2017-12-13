Leighton Buzzard golfers donate a very health sum

Golfers have donated £17,250 to two local charities which provide support for people with health related challenges.

The money was raised during the year at golfing and social events at the 600-member Leighton Buzzard Golf Club, based in Plantation Road.

A total of £10,000 was donated to the Chiltern Multiple Sclerosis Centre and £7,000 to the Leighton Otters swimming club which focuses on encouraging young people with special needs.

Leighton Ladies Captain Avril Simpson who recently stood down after her year in office: “Everyone at the club contributed in one way or another, not least our caterers, Past Captains and members. We have a proud history of helping organisations within our community, and long may that continue.”

Members of the Plum Duffs, a group organised by retired Leighton turf accountant Geoff Dimmock and who meet for weekly competitions at the Plantation Road course, contributed more than £4,000; The Forresters charity day organised by Past Captains Adrian Stephenson and Steve Leng raised £3,300, while social and golfing functions at the club during Avril’s term in office, raised almost £10,000.

The Otters were launched in 1993, meeting at Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre every Saturday morning during school term time, with the aim of promoting and encouraging a wide range of water-based activities appropriate to the capabilities of the individual.

With fully qualified instructors and young volunteer helpers providing tuition of the highest order, the Otters, the only club of its kind in the area, needs to raise over £3,500 a year to keep functioning at the pool they need at Tiddenfoot and a similar amount for replacement and new equipment.

Otters founder and President Christine Mumford said around 40 mainly young people receive tuition in the pool, and to continue that help, the support of local organisations and businesses was relied on to pay running costs, adding: “We are extremely grateful for every pound received as the Otters not only helps young with disabilities to swim, but also provides a period of respite for their families and carers.”

Chiltern MS Centre community fund raiser Sharon Cooper said the golf club donation would made a significant contribution to the help needed by multiple sclerosis sufferers in the area.